Uruguayan wages already at pre-pandemic levels, minister says

Uruguay's Finance Minister Azucena Arbeleche Friday said her country's wages were competitive for workers and had already reached pre-pandemic levels and would hopefully continue to rise in the coming years.

Arbeleche was in charge of the main speech during the celebration in Piedra Alta, in the Department (province) of Florida, of the 198th Anniversary of the South American country's Declaration of Independence, which was also attended by President Luis Lacalle Pou.

Other high-ranking officials participating in the event were Vice President Beatriz Argimón; Presidential Secretary Álvaro Delgado, Foreign Minister Francisco Bustillo, and Florida Mayor Guillermo López, in addition to former President Luis Alberto Lacalle Herrera, the father of the current head of state.

Marking a dissenting note to the festive atmosphere was rightwing activist Gustavo Salle Lorier, a lawyer who complained through his portable loudspeaker about projects by the Finnish pulp mill UPM and the vaccination program against Covid-19 undertaken by health authorities.

In her speech, Arbeleche reviewed the historical Aug. 25, 1825, event and highlighted the milestones of Lacalle Pou's administration, such as good management of public resources, a more thorough fiscal institutionality, the promotion of investment, and the generation of employment.

She also underlined the government's commitment to keeping salaries competitive for workers. “We estimate that [they] will continue to rise in the coming years,” she said after explaining wages were already at levels similar to those of before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This government has strongly proclaimed its desire for freedom to access international markets and to trade outside the region, without ceasing to be part of Mercosur,” Arbeleche also said.

“We are at the beginning of a virtuous process: a more credible Uruguay that generates greater investment, employment, and opportunities. On these built foundations, we seek to continue advancing on the path that will allow our compatriots to achieve greater freedom and prosperity,” she went on.

Lacalle Pou presided over the traditional military parade but delivered no messages and did not speak with the press either.