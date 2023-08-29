Paraguayan banana exporters concerned over Argentina not paying for shipments

Paraguayan banana exporters met Monday in Asunción with Foreign Minister Rubén Ramírez Lezcano to seek help from the government in order to collect the debt from Argentine buyers who are behind in their payments of some US$ 6 million, it was reported. The producers fear the problem might get worse if no action is taken.



The situation took a negative turn when Argentina's AFIP tax bureau stopped showing the date of payment as it used to, explained Hugo Franco, one of the largest banana producers and current mayor of Tembiaporâ, who acted as a spokesman for the businesspeople who gathered with Ramírez as well as with officials from the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, and with several lawmakers.

Thus, the usual 30/40-day delay has become just uncertainty, the exporters argue. Franco also asked for reciprocity since Paraguay pays in advance for products imported from Argentina.

Senator José “Pakova” Ledesma pointed out that the meeting was important so that the Foreign Ministry would fight for Paraguay's rights within the framework of the Mercosur Treaty. “It is urgent that work be done by the Foreign Ministry because the commitment was 40 days once the shipment was made and so far they are not complying,” he pointed out. (Source: ABC)