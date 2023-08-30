Falklands immensely proud of its Penguin achievements in hockey

The Falklands teams have returned with three Gold trophies

The Hockey Winter Cup Classic in Punta Arenas is over with great success for the Falkland Islands Hockey Association and its several participating teams of Under 12, Under 16, Ladies and Adults.

The Falklands teams have returned with three Gold trophies, U12, U16 and Ladies plus Silver for the Adults which although losing 6/2 to the local Punta Arenas Warriors was considered one of the best matches of the 19 to 24 August tournament.

It must be pointed out that matches were played on an ice rink, which the Falklands does not have, and although many of its players do have experience on ice, a few did their first ice experience during the Winter Cup.

The Winter Cup Classic is proving to be a great experience for hockey in the Falklands where it is a growing sport but also a great stage for the Falklands with its junior and adult ambassadors whether they play, be it in Punta Arenas or in Miami, the next challenge.

The four Falklands' teams have made the Islands' immensely proud, their families, school, trainers, and besides the trophies have won praise for what they have achieved in terms of raising their skill level and showing it on ice