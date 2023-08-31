Brazil's oil production hits record figures in July

A total of 2.638 million barrels of oil per day and 114.8 million cubic meters of natural gas per day were produced from 142 wells

According to a document released Wednesday by Brazil's ANP oil agency, South America's largest country produced 4.482 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, Agencia Brasil reported. The amount was the highest in recorded history.

In the same month, a new record was set for total production (oil plus natural gas), as well as for oil and natural gas separately and for pre-salt production.

In terms of oil, 3.513 million barrels were produced per day, up 4.3% from the previous month and 18.6% from July 2022.

Natural gas had 154.076 million cubic meters per day, up 1.2% from June 2023 and 13.6% from July 2022. It was also the highest volume to date.

Total pre-salt production (oil plus natural gas) in July was 3.359 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, representing 74.9% of Brazil's production.

The amount was the highest recorded by the agency, with an increase of 3.5% from the previous month and 16.6% from the same month in 2022.

In July, natural gas utilization was reported at 97.2%, with 55.41 million cubic meters per day supplied to the market.

In July, offshore fields produced 97.6% of oil and 85.8% of natural gas. Fields operated by Petrobras - alone or in consortium with other companies - accounted for 88.47% of total production. Production came from 6,424 wells, of which 515 were offshore and 5,909 onshore. (Source: Agencia Brasil)