Extension of London's ULEZ triggers controversy and 'Blade Runners' attack and disable control cameras

ULEZ was first brought in for a small section of central London in 2019, before expansion in 2021. Now it will see a further 5 million people included in the zone.

London's Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) was set to be extended across the whole of Greater London on Tuesday, following months of debates and attempts to stall the move. Mayor Sadiq Khan, and other advocates, said that the extended zone would help bring down pollution and enhance air quality throughout the British capital.

However, critics have warned against the financial strain amidst inflation and soaring prices, which is bashing many middle class families.

The scheme mandates a payment of 12.50 pounds (US$16, €14.60) for drivers of highly-polluting vehicles on days they drive on the roads. Failure to comply can incur a fine of up to 180 pounds per day.

London's ULEZ closely resembles similar low-emission zones adopted by over 200 cities in 10 European countries to enhance air quality.

Vehicles registered as petrol cars prior to 2006 and diesel vehicles registered before September 2015 are unlikely to meet the mandated emissions standards. Transport for London (TfL) estimates that fewer than 200,000 such vehicles currently access the new zone, based on existing ULEZ camera data.

However, the RAC motoring group revealed, through a freedom of information request, that over 850,000 ineligible vehicles are registered in London alone.

Mayor Khan says the measure will cut air pollution that contributes to about 4,000 deaths per year. The figure came from research conducted by Imperial College commissioned by City Hall.

But critics say suburban residents who are dependent on their cars will bear the brunt. The move is also said to have contributed to the recent defeat of the opposition Labour Party in a London by-election.

Opponents had tried to block the expansion from going ahead, with some regional councils bringing legal action. Even Khan's own Labour Party boss Kier Starmer called on him to reconsider the move.

Angrier motorists took more radical steps, with police on Tuesday saying that hundreds of license plate-reading cameras had been damaged, disconnected or stolen by vigilantes calling themselves the Blade Runners.

The expanded scheme comes as the UK is grappling with soaring inflation and bills amid sluggish economic growth, all of which have pushed many in the UK into a cost-of-living crisis and even food banks.

In response, Khan recently augmented financial aid for vehicle owners, offering substantial grants to scrap non-compliant cars and trucks for all London residents.