Bidding for new bridge between Uruguay and Brazil to be launched in October

2nd Saturday, September 2023 - 10:00 UTC Full article

They are going to finance the total work of the bridge and the connection on the Brazilian side, Falero explained

Uruguayan authorities Friday announced the opening for biddings toward the construction of a bridge across the Yaguarón River onto Brazil will commence in October, while the existing Baron of Mauá bridge, built in 1930 linking Rio Branco and Jaguarão will also be remodeled.

The initiative was agreed upon between Presidents Luis Lacalle Pou and Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva during their meeting in January, and South America's largest country is to finance the work, Transport Minister José Luis Falero explained in Montevideo.

“This is very good news. The receipt of bids is scheduled for October 16, so it is a significantly important step in the negotiations between the two presidents, which continued during our visit to Brasilia with the Minister of Economy and the Chancellor,” he said.

“It will be totally financed by the Brazilian government. We will be in charge of the connection from the bridge to the Uruguayan side. They are going to finance the total work of the bridge and the connection on the Brazilian side,” he added.

Both heads of state also made progress on the completion of the waterway of the Merín and Los Patos lagoons; and the dredging of the Sao Gonzalo channel in Brazilian territory.

Further negotiations were carried out in March leading to three agreements on infrastructure, including the now binational international airport in Rivera, on Uruguayan soil.

Falero also pointed out that the new bridge will make it possible to divert the heavy vehicles that travel over the Baron of Mauá bridge. While the Brazilian government will finance most of the undertaking, Uruguay will contribute US$ 8 million and handle the repairs of the old structure.

It is estimated that construction will begin in the first quarter of 2024 and take about two years. After that, the old bridge will be used for local traffic with light vehicles.