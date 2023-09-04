Peru: State of Emergency around Ubinas volcano extended

4th Monday, September 2023 - 11:26 UTC Full article

The Ubinas is, together with Sabancaya, the most active volcano in Peru

Peru's Government extended for another 60 days starting Monday the State of Emergency decreed around the erupting Ubinas volcano in the Moquegua region, some 1,250 km south of Lima, it was published Sunday in El Peruano (Official Gazette).

The measure was adopted at the request of the Regional Government of Moquegua and given the “imminent danger” posed to the inhabitants of the area of the most active volcanoes in the South American country, where some 2,200 people live.

It is decreed “to extend the state of emergency in the districts of Coalaque, Chojata, Ichuña, Lloque, Matalaque, Ubinas and Yunga of the Moquegua region due to the imminent danger of the eruptive process of the Ubinas volcano,” the document read.

Ubinas erupted again on June 24, after four years. On July 6 the government declared a 60-day state of emergency in the seven districts.

At an altitude of 5,672 meters, the Ubinas is, together with Sabancaya (5,975 meters) in the Arequipa region, the most active volcano in Peru.

Since last June 24, the Ubinas presented volcanic activity. Since the first outburst almost three months ago, it left an ash emission of up to five kilometers, dispersed in a radius of 10 kilometers, as reported at the time by the Geophysical Institute of Peru (IGP).

With this new extension, the Regional Government of Moquegua and local governments will be able to act, with the coordination and technical assistance of the National Civil Defense Institute (Indeci) and the participation of several State institutions and the private sector. “Said actions must have a direct causal link between the interventions and the event, and may be modified according to the needs and security elements that may arise during their execution,” the text added.

The Ubinas volcano registered last August 25 a new explosion that produced gases and ashes up to 4,000 meters above the crater level, reaching at least nine nearby towns, according to the National Emergency Operations Center.