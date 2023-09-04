Uruguay to resume meat exports to Mexico

Uruguay announced the resumption of meat exports to Mexico after three years, with 22 slaughterhouses authorized to sell beef and sheep meat to that country for the next two years, it was reported in Montevideo.

Mexico's National Service of Agrifood Health, Safety, and Quality (Servicio Nacional de Sanidad, Inocuidad y Calidad Agroalimentaria - SENASICA) inspected Uruguay's official veterinary service as well as eight of the applicant meat packing plants resulting in 22 clearances issued Aug.29, Uruguay's Acting Livestock Minister Juan Ignacio Buffa explained. It means “good news,” he added. “The Mexican market has always been relevant for Uruguayan meat production.”

Buffa also pointed out that exports will be carried out with a verification of the merchandise at the ports of destination, as opposed to the previous practice which required that such control be carried out by Mexican inspectors in Uruguay.

“There are well-founded expectations that a relevant commercial flow will be reestablished,” Buffa also said while hoping this new development helps Uruguay “find a destination for sheep meat, which is an item that the lack of demand in some markets such as China has had a strong impact on the sector.”

The announcement came amid Minerva's acquisition of three plants from its competitor Marfrig.