Massa, Indian Ambassador discuss bilateral trade ahead of G20 Summit

5th Tuesday, September 2023 - 10:11 UTC

It was the second encounter between Massa and Bhatia in just three weeks

Argentina's Economy Minister and presidential candidate Sergio Massa met Monday in Buenos Aires with India's Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia ahead of the Sept. 9-10 G20 Summit in New Delhi.

Massa and Bhatia discussed strengthening bilateral trade and expanding Argentina's exportable offer. In their second such encounter between them in just three weeks, they reaffirmed their pledge to deepen the economic partnership ahead of the G20 Summit in New Delhi,“ according to the Indian Embassy's account on the social platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Argentine minister also mentioned that the meeting was aimed at ”increasing national exports, opening Argentina to the Indian pharmaceutical industry and promoting productive investments in sectors such as IT, automotive and agribusiness.“

”The bilateral economic relationship grew to turn India into our 4th trading partner and an important destination for our exports, as for example in agribusiness, agriculture, biotechnology, and the installation of a plant for medical use by INVAP in Mumbai“, said Massa on X.

”The proposal of the Indian oil company @ONGCVideshLTD to develop areas together with YPF in Vaca Muerta and the increase in exports of Argentine proteins such as oils, pellets, and beans, will create jobs in

our country and attract the foreign currency that we need so much,“ Massa added.

The Asian nation was Argentina's fifth largest export destination in 2022, with US$ 4.555 billion, and the seventh largest import destination, with US$ 1.849 billion, so trade between both countries yielded a US$ 2.706 billion surplus for Buenos Aires.

India stands for the ”I” in BRICS, a bloc to which Argentina has been granted accession starting on Jan. 1, 2024.