Merchant Navy Day celebration

6th Wednesday, September 2023 - 10:51 UTC

Falklands Red Ensign flying in Stanley

Sunday September 3rd, was Merchant Navy Day, an event celebrated in the UK and also in the Falkland Islands, where maritime access is crucial for the life of the Islands. Richard Hyslop, Falklands representative in UK and Europe underlined the significance of the date.

“It was an honor to represent the Falkland Islands at the Merchant Navy Day service in Trinity Square Gardens, and to lay a wreath at the Falkland Islands Memorial,” Mr. Hyslop twitted, adding that it was a great to speak to a number of Falklands Veterans.

In Stanley meantime the Falklands Red Ensign Flag flew proudly for the Merchant Navy Day celebration, with a special consideration for those serving in the merchant navy.

“On Merchat Navy Day we remember all those merchant seafarers who helped liberate the Falkland Islands in 1982, and those past and present, who do so much for keep the Islands' waters safe”.