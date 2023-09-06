Tributes paid to Falklands war Mount Longdon hero and cofounder of South Atlantic Medal Association 82

6th Wednesday, September 2023 - 10:38 UTC Full article

Denzil was described as a “true warrior” by Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer, who paid tribute to him on social media. (Pic FORCES)

Tributes have been paid to ex-paratrooper, charity co-founder and Falklands veteran Denzil Connick, 66, who passed away after a battle with cancer on Sunday 3 September. .

The former member of 3rd Battalion the Parachute Regiment served as a Lance Corporal during the conflict with Argentina, losing his left leg at the hip after being struck by a mortar round on 13 June 1982 during the battle of Mount Longdon.

He was described as a “true warrior” by Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer, who paid tribute to him on social media.

Mr Mercer said: “Denzil Connick was a true warrior for his generation, of veteran's rights.

”A legend of 3 PARA in the Falklands; I pay tribute to his service and all he achieved in supporting his fellow veterans after that conflict.”

Stand-up comedian Jim Davidson also paid tribute to the late war hero.

pic.twitter.com/aZwk9mlb5K — The South Atlantic Medal Association 1982 (SAMA82) (@SAMA82office) September 4, 2023

“We are heartbroken to share the news that our friend and colleague, Denzil Connick passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning after a short battle with cancer. RIP Denzil - a true hero,” he wrote on Facebook.

Growing up in Chepstow in Monmouthshire, Mr Connick joined the Army as a Junior Leader at the age of 15 and then served for 12 years with 3 PARA.

He was 25 years old and was serving in an anti-tank platoon at the time of the Falklands War.

After being discharged from the army two years later he set out to help other veterans recover from their traumatic mental injuries. Mr Connick helped set up group SAMA 82 — the South Atlantic Medal Association 1982 — dedicated to those who fought in the Falklands to take soldiers back to the Islands to help them cope with trauma.

Speaking last year, he said: “For us veterans, we think about it every day, the memories of what we witnessed and those who we lost. ”Even though all those years have gone by all of us still remember the actions we were involved in for the rest of our lives.

“People say that by looking backwards, we’re not going to improve but without looking back, we won’t learn from the mistakes of the past to build a better future.”

Congratulations to Blesma Member Denzil Connick on receiving a British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours.



Denzil survived the bloody battle for Mount Longdon during the Falklands War. He saw 23 comrades die and was himself badly injured, resulting in him needing to… pic.twitter.com/iDFqg97rtE — Blesma (@Blesma) June 19, 2023

The charity said: “It is with great sadness that we learn of the passing of our Co-Founder and Honorary Vice President Denzil Connick BEM.

”His continuous, selfless work for Falklands Veterans was an inspiration and he will be sorely missed.“

He passed peacefully surrounded by his family on 3rd September 2023.

Denzil Connick was handed the British Empire Medal by the King in June after devoting his life to helping fellow veterans.

Gen Hew Pike, his commanding officer in the conflict, said: ”Denzil was one of the great characters. He saw 23 comrades die and was himself badly injured”.