Bank of England says interest rates are close to their peak, but could inch further

7th Thursday, September 2023 - 10:08 UTC Full article

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said interest rates are close to their peak, but that they may still have further to rise. He told MPs on Wednesday “we are much nearer now to the top of the cycle” of rate rises.

The Bank has hiked rates 14 times in a row as it tries to slow the fastest pace of price rises among the world's big economies. It is expected to raise borrowing costs again later this month, taking the Bank rate to 5.5%.

The theory is that raising interest rates makes it more expensive to borrow money, meaning people have less to spend, reducing demand and slowing inflation, which is the rate at which prices rise.

But the Bank rate is currently at its highest level for 15 years, and inflation has remained stubbornly high.

Although inflation fell to 6.8% in the year to July - down from 7.9% in June - it is still much higher than the government's target of 2%.

Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Select Committee, Mr Bailey said there was evidence that it may be slowing.

But it was not clear how much that would reduce the pace of wage growth, which recently hit a record high. Wage growth can bolster inflation.

“Many of the indicators are now moving as we would expect them to move, and are signaling that the fall in inflation will continue and - as I've said a number of times - I think will be quite marked by the end of this year,” he said.

“The question now is as headline inflation comes down, will we see inflation expectations continue to come down? And will that be reflected into wage bargaining?” he added. (BBC/MP)