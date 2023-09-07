Labour reshuffle, Angela Rayner 'leveling up secretary' and shadow deputy prime minister

Reshuffle in UK Labour's Sir Keir Starmer shadow team, ahead of a general election expected for next year. Angela Rayner has been appointed shadow leveling up secretary, replacing Lisa Nandy, who is demoted to become the party's new shadow minister for international development.

Ms Rayner will remain the party's deputy leader and will also take on the new role of shadow deputy Prime Minister.

Sir Keir's reshaping of his top team comes as MPs return from summer recess.

The long-awaited refresh did not see changes to the most senior shadow cabinet ranks, including shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves and shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper.

But there have been a series of changes to more middle-ranking roles, with the Labour leader saying he was putting his “strongest possible players on the pitch” ahead of the next general election, expected next year.

The changes also mean Labour's front bench more closely mirrors ministerial roles created by a government reorganization earlier this year.

Notable appointments include Hilary Benn, a cabinet minister under former Labour PMs Sir Tony Blair and Gordon Brown, who becomes shadow Northern Ireland secretary.

The Leeds Central MP has held several front bench roles before, but has not sat in the shadow cabinet since being sacked by Jeremy Corbyn for rebelling against his leadership.

Liz Kendall, a defeated candidate in the 2015 leadership contest, becomes shadow work and pensions secretary, her most senior shadow cabinet role in her career so far.

She replaces Jonathan Ashworth, who takes on a role shadowing the Cabinet Office. Labour sources insist he will still have a key role in election campaigning, and is expected to retain a role attacking the government in the media.

Pat McFadden, who was Sir Tony's political secretary, moves from his shadow Treasury role to become national campaign coordinator. He will also shadow the Cabinet Office.