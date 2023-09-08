Falklands delegation present at Gibraltar National Day on Sunday

8th Friday, September 2023 - 10:31 UTC Full article

The Falklands' representatives are elected members of the Legislative Assembly, MLA John Birmingham and MLA Pete Biggs.

A group of eighteen members from the House of Commons and the House of Lords will be in Gibraltar this week on a working visit for National Day, Sunday September 10. They will coincide with a separate delegation of leaders from the British Overseas Territories, including Falkland Islands representatives who will engage in preparatory work with a view to the next meeting of the Joint Ministerial Council with the UK in November.

The UK Parliamentary delegation enjoys representation from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat, Democratic Unionist and Ulster Unionist parties. This includes the Chair of the All Party Group on Gibraltar Sir Bob Neill MP.

The MPs and Peers will be briefed by the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on the latest political developments including the situation at the frontier and the position on the conclusion of a treaty with the European

Union, to which the Government remains fully committed.

Hello Gibraltar! Great to be here with members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly, John Birmingham and Pete Biggs, to celebrate Gibraltar National Day on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/55ZgK9gnZm — FIG Representative to the UK and Europe (@FalklandsRepUK) September 7, 2023

In a separate briefing, the Deputy Chief Minster Dr Joseph Garcia will cover the Government’s plans for a No Negotiated Outcome, in the event that it is not possible to conclude such a treaty.

A different program has been arranged for the representatives of the other UK Overseas Territories. This includes a Ministerial Summit at No 6 Convent Place hosted by the Chief Minister, which the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister Cortes will also attend. The leaders will later participate in a round table discussion hosted by the Deputy Chief Minister under the theme “UK Overseas Territories and the Constitutional Challenges they face”. This meeting will also include participation from Dr Jamie Trinidad of Cambridge University.

The two delegations of Members of Parliament and Overseas Territory leaders will also participate in a number of other events which have been organized around Gibraltar National Day.