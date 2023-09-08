Falklands: joint helicopter/offshore patrol vessel logistics exercises

One of two new Sikorsky S-92A Helicopters on Falkland Islands

HMS Medway, a Batch 2 River-class offshore patrol vessel, has recently conducted a joint training exercise with Bristow Search and Rescue off the Falkland Islands. The collaboration involved the mastering of winching drills.

According to the official tweet from HMS Medway, “Training in action! HMS MEDWAY and Bristow Search and Rescue team up off the Falkland Islands, mastering winching drills like pros. Their dedication and precision ensure readiness for any rescue mission.”

Named after the River Medway in Kent, HMS Medway is the second Batch 2 River-class vessel to be commissioned. It has been assigned as a long-term Royal Navy guard ship in the Caribbean.

In January 2023, Medway was temporarily stationed in the Falkland Islands, taking over the duties of guard ship from her sister ship, HMS Forth, which was undergoing maintenance at the time.

In another operation HMS Medway also welcomed aboard members of the BFSAI Roulement Infantry Company. Their objective work together to visit West Falkland and surrounding islands. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion. The Rifles have taken over from 3 Para as the Roulement Infantry Company in the Falkland Islands. They are currently familiarizing themselves with other BFSAI capabilities, and beginning to patrol to get to know the people, and geography of the Falklands