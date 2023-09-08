Maduro to visit China “and other friendly countries”

Maduro rarely travels abroad out of security concerns

Venezuela's National Assembly gave the green light for President Nicolás Maduro to leave the country on an international tour of “friendly” nations, it was reported in Caracas.

The Legislative Branch unanimously approved a request for the head of state to be absent for more than five days on a State visit to the People's Republic of China and other friendly countries “in representation of the highest interests of the nation,” according to Congress Speaker Jorge Rodríguez.

Maduro will thus seek to deepen diplomatic and economic relations to consolidate Venezuela's stance in this multipolar world that has been established, it was explained.

Rodriguez wished Maduro “the greatest success in the efforts he will make during his visit to the friendly countries where the President has been invited” but which were not mentioned in the Assembly's resolution.

Maduro rarely travels abroad out of security concerns. Venezuela's Executive Vice-President Delcy Rodríguez has been in China since Tuesday.