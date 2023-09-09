Falklands' pilgrimage of six Argentine fallen gendarmes next of kin

9th Saturday, September 2023 - 12:59 UTC Full article

The Argentine military cemetery near Darwin

This Saturday weather allowing a group of Argentine next of kin of soldiers fallen during the Falkland/Malvinas conflict should be arriving at MPA and the Falklands. The trip according to Argentine sources was coordinated by the Argentine Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights,

They are the next of kin of the six Gendarmes, who died on 30 May 1982 when their Puma helicopter in a supply mission to Argentine forces at Mount Kent was shot down.

Their remains were buried in a common grave at the Argentine military cemetery at Darwin, and identified in 2021 in the framework of the Second Plan of the Humanitarian Project, agreed by the UK government and the International Red Cross and with the consent of the local Falklands government.

Together with the relatives is traveling an interdisciplinary team of experts to ensure support and company during the week long stay in the Falklands.

According to the Argentine foreign ministry the trip is the result of the correct identification of remains at the C.1.110 grave at the Argentine Military Cemetery enabling their next of kin to know the exact place where to honor their memory.

This is the result of Argentina's compliance with the demands from the International Humanitarian Law, and the two Humanitarian Projects agreed between Argentina, United Kingdom and the Red Cross and in the clauses included in the Duncan/Foradori Joint Communiqué 13 September 2016, and referred to the facilities offered to the next of kin of the soldiers fallen during the war, once there has been a positive identification of remains.

“This trip must be considered part of a wider policy procuring to underline the acknowledgement and homage of the Argentine people to its fallen, their next of kin, and the Malvinas Veterans,” points out an official release.

The group of relatives were flown to Rio Gallegos in a special flight from the Argentine Air Force and the Argentine presidency, accompanied by the Justice Secretary Juan Martín Mena and the Malvinas Secretary at the foreign ministry, Guillermo Carmona.

In Rio Gallegos the group should catch the Latam flight to MPA, and the Falklands where they are expected to remain until next Saturday.

The Argentine government despite having decided to ignore de 2016 Joint Communiqué, “is interested in continuing to facilitate the future visits of Malvinas next of kin” to the Argentina military cemetery at Darwin.