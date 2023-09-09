First anniversary of Elizabeth II death and Accession of King Charles III

9th Saturday, September 2023 - 13:12 UTC Full article

The King, who said he recalled his mother with “great affection”, has released a portrait of her taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968 when she was 42.

A 62-gun salute was fired at the Tower of London by The Honorable Artillery Company.

King Charles III has remembered his late mother's “devoted service” and “all she meant” to the country on the first anniversary of her death. Queen Elizabeth II died on 8 September last year. She was 96.

The King, who said he recalled his mother with “great affection”, has released a portrait of her taken by Cecil Beaton in 1968 when she was 42

In it, she is standing side on to the camera, wearing her Garter robes and the Grand Duchess Vladimir's Tiara, made of 15 interlaced diamond circles.

In a short statement written and recorded at Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth died, her son said: “In marking the first anniversary of Her Late Majesty's death and my accession, we recall with great affection her long life, devoted service and all she meant to so many of us.

”I am deeply grateful, too, for the love and support that has been shown to my wife and myself during this year as we do our utmost to be of service to you all.“

Rishi Sunak has also paid tribute, noting her ”sharp wit“.

With the ”perspective of a year“, the prime minister said the ”scale of Her Late Majesty's service only seems greater“.

Remembering his meetings with her, he added: ”I was struck by her wisdom, by her incredible warmth and grace, but also her sharp wit.“

Mr Sunak said that while the country should be proud of the late Queen's ”remarkable legacy of service“, he said a ”remarkable bond“ between the country and the monarchy ”continues to grow today under the reign of His Majesty The King”.

A 62-gun salute was fired at the Tower of London by The Honourable Artillery Company.

In commemoration of the King's accession, bells will be rung at Westminster Abbey at 1pm.