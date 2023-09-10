Rugby World Cup: Argentina lost 27-10 to England in its debut in France

The “Pumas” were semifinalists in 2015

The Argentine national rugby team lost 27-10 against England in its World Cup debut on Saturday in Marseille, a bad sign for the Pumas who dream of reaching at least the semifinals of the tournament.

The “Pumas”, semifinalists in 2015, started with defeat its way in the World Cup in France after losing this Saturday in Marseille by a clear 27-10 against England, in a match in which the Argentines succumbed to the effectiveness of George Ford with his foot.

The twenty-seven points scored by Ford, after scoring three drops and converting six penalty kicks, made the numerical superiority enjoyed by the Argentine team for almost seventy-seven minutes due to Tom Curry's red card unimportant.

Three drop kicks in the first half



George Ford #RWC2023 | #ENGvARG pic.twitter.com/qLJmgazcNm — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 9, 2023

This expulsion, together with the success of Emiliano Bofelli, who put Argentina ahead on the scoreboard (0-3) after five minutes by converting a penalty stroke, made them dream that the “Pumas” could repeat in their debut in the World Cup the victory they achieved last year over England in the mythical Twickenham stadium.

But things did not take long to go wrong for the Argentine team, who three minutes later saw Bofelli miss the chance to double the Argentine lead when he missed a penalty kick from fifty meters.

The opposite was the case of George Ford who, after ten minutes, started his recital by converting the first of the six penalty kicks he scored throughout the match and which put an end to the Argentinean dream.

But the player not only showed his good foot in the penalty shots and signed three “drops” in the first half that allowed England to reach the break with a nine-point income 12-3.

The difference that Ford's success allowed the “XV” of the rose to continue increasing in the second half until reaching the 27-3 that made sterile the last test of Argentina, by Rodrigo Bruno, who established the definitive 27-10 with one minute to go.

Source: EFE