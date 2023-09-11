Argentina: Former presidential advisor accused of sexual abuse against minor

Aracre served as chief advisor to President Fernández for less than 3 months this year but now supports opposition candidate Patricia Bullrich

Former presidential advisor Antonio Aracre, who was once rumored to have been singled out by Alberto Fernández to replace Sergio Massa as Economy Minister and has now switched politically to the ranks of opposition Juntos por el Cambio's (JxC) Patricia Bullrich, was denounced for sexual abuse against a 17-year-old minor, it was reported Sunday in Buenos Aires.

Two apartments owned by Aracre in the Argentine capital were raided in search of evidence. “Several items were seized, such as quilts, towels, towels, underwear, clothing, computer equipment, and a BMW vehicle, as well as film recordings of the entrances and exits of the building,” according to a police statement. Aracre has not been arrested, but a restraining order was issued against the 57-year-old economist who resigned in April as chief advisor to Fernández after less than 3 months on the job amid an exchange rate run. “I was the scapegoat,” he said after his departure.

The complaint was reportedly made by the minor's mother a few hours after the alleged sexual assault, on Friday afternoon.

One of those domiciles is an apartment where the advisor lives and the other is an office that belongs to him, said the sources.

According to the plaintiff's mother, it all started when her son and his boyfriend, an 18-year-old boy, met Aracre for political reasons at a downtown bar. The young man was treated in a private clinic, where signs that he had been abused were found, it was also reported.

Despite his involvement in the current government, Aracre said less than a fortnight ago that he would endorse Patricia Bullrich in the Oct. 22 elections. “My hope goes through Bullrich and Melconian,” he posted on social media. Carlos Melconian has already been announced as the future Economy Minister should Bullrich get elected.

“Bullrich, with the incorporation of Melconian, can bring economic rationality to the country,” Aracre also said in a radio interview.

Regarding Libertarian candidate Javier Milei, Aracre said he represented “the hope of rebuilding that dream of recovery that people are looking for. Is it a feasible hope? No, because he does not give certainties about dollarization. If this gentleman says that inflation is going to go down from one day to the next, workers take that as a certainty,” he warned.

Although every citizen is entitled to be presumed innocent until proven guilty, the case might have political repercussions ahead of the presidential elections, analysts in Buenos Aires told MercoPress.