Milei aide: Rights of Falklanders would be respected under a Libertarian gov't

The rights of the Falkland Islanders would be respected should Javier Milei become Argentina's next president, Economist Diana Mondino, reportedly the candidate's pick for the Foreign Ministry, told The Telegraph in an article published during the weekend.
Mondino said Argentina must aim to become a “normal country” and reduce its level of inflation if it wants the Falklands to seek a closer relationship with the mainland.
The Libertarian candidate, who won the Aug. 13 Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary (PASO) elections, has suggested in the past that Argentina should adopt a Hong Kong-style approach regarding the Falkland/Malvinas Islands, with a gradual transfer of sovereignty from Britain.
“If people eventually want to do certain things, it will be done. Right now, we’re in the worst of worlds, because neither Great Britain nor Argentina can make a reasonable use of the resources down there,” Mondino said. She added that Argentina needed to “become a normal country” to persuade Islanders to seek closer ties.
‘‘It may take many years but you cannot force on other people any decisions, not on Argentineans not on anyone, you cannot force decisions anymore, that has to stop,” Mondino went on.
On Milei's proposals to dollarize the economy, Mondino explained that “it means that the government cannot freely print money, which also means that the government cannot spend freely and it cannot keep on taxing people forever“ because “in the end, you would have very little inflation…we need to stop [a] gigantic government that is extremely inefficient and corrupt.”
Milei referred to the State as “a criminal organization” in an interview with The Economist published last week. “Because you don’t pay taxes voluntarily ... you pay them at gunpoint,” he argued.
According to The Economist, Milei ”thinks the welfare state must be dismantled because it transfers the costs of decisions to others rather than making individuals responsible for their actions.”
Milei plans to cut public spending by at least 15% of GDP and reach a zero primary deficit within his first year of government by eliminating electricity and gas subsidies, lowering the number of ministries from 18 to eight, replacing state spending on public works with a private bidding system, reducing federal transfers to Argentina’s 23 provinces plus the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires (CABA), and scrapping privileged pensions paid to Supreme Court justices, diplomats and presidents. He promises to renounce his presidential pension. He will also seek to privatize all of Argentina’s 34 state companies and target most federal taxes.
“My goal is to get the country back on its feet,” the candidate was quoted as saying “over black coffee with five spoonfuls of sugar.”
Beware Argies bearing giftsPosted 11 hours ago +1
Remember Guido di Tella?
https://falklandstimeline.files.wordpress.com/2022/08/1982-to-1999.pdf
Trimonde,Posted 9 hours ago +1
Yes you are right in that these two countries should come together to end this dispute. Britain should in no uncertain terms tell the Argentines that Argentina has never owned these islands. Clear that up and we can all move on.
Reference to Hong Kong. In case you did not know Britain never fully owned Hong Kong but it did need to occupy the area for the period it agreed to. So it agreed with China to a lease back arrangement and they fulfilled that agreement.
However the Falklands are a completely different issue in as much Argentina has never had legal possession as Britain has.
Argentina thinks it inherited these islands from the Spanish who actually never granted that permission and could not in any case.
Argentina broke away from Spain and in doing so lost any rights to anything Spanish.
Now take that statement to the ICJ and have them confirm this story.
Then talk with not only Britain but the people who inhabit the islands. The people you refuse to accept exists. The people that were living here when you brutally invaded them in 1982.
The same people today that have international law on their side.
Like you said time has moved on and rights of people have changed. Think you will find the Falkland islanders in the end do have the power to decide their future.
Leaseback will never be granted to any country let alone Argentina. Do you think we are stupid.
We remember how deceitful you was when you invaded.
''The Libertarian candidate, who won the Aug. 13 Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Primary (PASO) elections, has suggested in the past that Argentina should adopt a Hong Kong-style approach regarding the Falkland/Malvinas Islands, with a gradual transfer of sovereignty from Britain''Posted 11 hours ago 0
Lease-back something the UK considered. But as always it's up to the islanders and the world has moved on.
Negotiations for the Sovereignty of the Falklands Between the United Kingdom & Argentina, 1967-1982: https://www.academia.edu/106413074/Negotiations_for_the_Sovereignty_of_the_Falklands_Between_the_United_Kingdom_and_Argentina_1967_1982