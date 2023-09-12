UK Foreign Secretary Cleverly at Gibraltar Day celebrations, on a private capacity visit

UK Overseas Territories representatives attending Gibraltar National Day with Richard Hyslop, Chair of UKOTs at the center of the picture

British Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, was present on Sunday at the Gibraltar National Day celebrations. Cleverly, who was on a private visit to the Rock with his family, followed the celebrations from a balcony in Casamates, but did not take part in the official events.

It is the first time that, even on a private visit, a British Foreign Secretary has been in Gibraltar for its National Day, which was also attended by members of a delegation of UK parliamentarians and a representative group of British Overseas Territories leaders, including Falkland MLAs Pete Biggs and John Birmingham.

At the same time, King Charles III and the British Prime Minister, Risi Sunak, sent letters of congratulations to the Gibraltar authorities. The King expressed his wish for “a continuation of the warm friendship and close and strong partnership we share, working together for prosperity, democracy and peace in the face of these difficult times”.

For his part, the head of government said that “our two governments continue to work hand in hand in pursuit of an agreement with the European Union, which delivers on the promise of the December 2020 Political Framework [New Year’s Eve Agreement] and ensures the future prosperity of Gibraltar and the neighboring region”.

The British Parliament delegation was led by Sir Bob Neill, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar, and Dominique Searle, Gibraltar’s representative in the UK.

The British Overseas Territories representatives came from Anguilla, Bermuda Ascension Island, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, Montserrat, St Helena, Tristan da Cunha and the Turks and Caicos Islands.

They were welcomed to the Convent by the Governor of Gibraltar, Sir David Steel, and the Deputy Governor, Mark Holland, who were accompanied by the Chief Minister, members of the Government and the Mayoress of Gibraltar. The visitors signed the commemorative panel installed in Casemates.