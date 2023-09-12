“We will never give up our struggle for Malvinas”, foreign advisor of Sergio Massa

“For us, Malvinas is and must always be an absolutely nonnegotiable and inalienable axis of Argentine foreign policy,” said Argentine ambassador in Switzerland Gustavo Martinez Pandiani, who is acting as the foreign minister of presidential candidate Sergio Massa if he were to win the coming elections next October/November.

The strong declaration follows on statements from Diana Mondino, the most certain foreign minister candidate for Javier Milei, (who has great chances of becoming Argentina's next president), and displayed in an interview with British media in which she argued that people of the Falklands and their rights should be considered in any sovereignty talks over the future of the Islands.

Ms Mondino told The Telegraph that Argentina, “should aim to become a normal country and reduce its inflation rate, if it wants the Malvinas Islands to search for a closer relation with the continent,” and at the same time that “the rights of the Islanders must be respected.”

“The concept that you can impose on people what they can do, or what they must do is most feudal and naive,” Ms Mondino was quoted. Adding, “why should anyone want to be part of a society as current Argentina? We need to become a normal country”.

But Ambassador Martinez Pandiani insisted and made clear what would be the position of incumbent candidate Massa if finally chosen Argentine president, ”the rights that must be respected above all are those of the former combatants, their fallen and their families. They (Mondino and Milei) are asking for the kelpers to be respected, we demand respect for the fallen,“

Further on he made it quite clear what the position of the incumbent candidate is, ”we are committed to the Malvinas Cause and we want their peaceful recovery continues as a State policy for all the Argentines“.

Martinez Pandiani also referred to the recent 'achievement' of Argentine diplomacy during the recent July CELAC/EU summit. The ambassador at the time was Deputy secretary for Latin America affairs and was in charge of the negotiations with the EU on the bioregional declaration: he underlined that for the first time in history, the EU officially recognized the position of Latin America and the Caribbean regarding the Malvinas Question.

”The document signed by 27 European countries and 33 CELAC members clearly reflects that it is a territory under sovereignty dispute and not a European Overseas Territory, as was pretended to be the case until that moment“.

The CELAC/EU declaration, ”underlines the commitment with territorial integrity, the importance of dialogue and respect for International Law in the peaceful solution of controversies,“ and that for the first time in a joint document the insular territory is mentioned by its real name, the Malvinas Islands.”

Finally the main foreign affairs advisor of presidential candidate and Economy minister, Sergio Massa, concluded that there is a people's popular demand and constitutional mandate, calling for Malvinas sovereignty. We will never give up, we shall continue to deepen the joint struggle of the Argentine people to recover, peacefully our Malvinas Islands“.

This is not the first time that the Libertarians from the grouping, ”Freedom advances”, that sponsors the Argentine presidential candidacy of Javier Milei refers to the Falklands. In the past Milei has suggested that Argentina should adopt a Hong Kong style solution, with a gradual transfer of sovereignty from the UK.