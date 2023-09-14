Falkland Islands: Appointment of New Officer Commanding FID

Major Daniel Biggs was sworn in by the Governor as the new Officer Commanding FIDF (Pic GH)

After many years of service with the FIDF, in June 2023 Major Justin McPhee retired as Officer Commanding, Falkland Islands Defence Force (FIDF), a role he has fulfilled since October 2018.

At a ceremony held at the Falkland Islands Defense Force Hall on the evening of Wednesday 13 September, Major Daniel Biggs was sworn in by the Governor as the new Officer Commanding FIDF. This follows a local recruitment campaign which attracted interest from a number of local applicants.

Governor Alison Blake said: “I would like to express our thanks to Captain Derek Clarke for his service as Acting Officer Commanding of the Falkland Islands Defense Force (FIDF) following Major Justin McPhee’s retirement in June and to welcome the appointment of Major Daniel Biggs as the next Officer Commanding FIDF. I am delighted to congratulate Major Biggs on his commission and his appointment. He brings extensive experience of service in the FIDF and I look forward to working with him as he takes up his important new role.”

Portfolio Holder for Island Security, MLA Roger Spink added: “I would like to extend my congratulations to Daniel on his appointment. He has been a long serving FIDF member since 2003 and represented the Falkland Islands during the His Majesty the King’s coronation earlier this year. The FIDF is a statement of the people of the Falklands intent to defend their rights to self-determination and Daniel will continue to drive the force forwards, and ensure that it remains an integral part of the Falkland Islands’ local defence services. I wish Justin the very best for the future and thank him for his service and dedication to FIDF.”