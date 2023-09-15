“Malvinas are nonnegotiable, but we must contemplate the people living in the Falklands,” candidate Milei

The Malvinas (Falkland) Islands are Argentine, and sovereignty non-negotiable,” underlined Javier Milei, the Argentine Libertarian candidate who next month could be elected as Argentina's next president, putting an end to two decades of Kirchnerism.
The “Lion” as he likes his followers to call him when he roars at political rallies, was forced to talk about Malvinas following the UK media interview with Diana Mondino, who most likely will be his foreign affairs minister, and called for negotiations on the Falklands, but taking into account the participation of the Islands population, an issue which can only come from a devil's mind for most indoctrinated Argentines, both in government, opposition and the media.
So repeatedly when asked about the matter, Milei has said that there are two possible solutions to the longstanding dispute, a feasible one, meaning diplomacy, common sense, and another unreal which leads nowhere, rather makes things worse.
And expanding of the feasible solution, “Britain had a similar situation with China over Hong Kong, and through diplomacy a solution was reached and the English returned the enclave, that is our position...[
However ”in such a process we can't leave out those people who live in the Islands, we must include the interests of people living in the Islands; OK we reach an agreement with UK, but we must also contemplate people in the Islands, that is my government's position, because we want a peaceful solution“.
This is so because ”my government is going to be a government that respects liberty, the liberal democracy and peace”, affirmed Milei the economist who has anticipated he will trim the federal budget, end corruption, street pickets and definitively close down the Central Bank responsible for all the money printing and inflation that have eroded Argentina for decades.
“Two things only the people anxiously desire — bread and circuses. The government kept the Roman populace happy by distributing free food and staging huge spectacles.”
Argentine politician can't admit that the Falklands aren't Argentinian. Their constitution forbids it.
Falklands - The Futility of Negotiating Sovereignty With Argentina (1 pg) : https://www.academia.edu/57344689/Falklands_The_Futility_of_Negotiating_Sovereignty_With_Argentina
Yes the islands are none negotiable. they belong to the islanders and no one else.Posted 10 hours ago 0
he knows this full well, but cant say it out loud. rhetoric always increases at election time.