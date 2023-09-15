Presidents of Uruguay, France meet for Rugby World Cup match

Lacalle saw Los Teros lose to France 27-12 alongside President Macron

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou Thursday discussed the European Union-Mercosur trade deal with his French colleague Emmanuel Macron while meeting ahead of the Rugby World Cup clash in Lille between the two countries' national teams, which the hosts eventually won 27-12.

“Amigos pero... May the best team win!,” Macron wrote on social media. “I am delighted to be here with you, dear President LuisLacallePou, on the occasion of this France-Uruguay Rugby World Cup match that we are proud to host in Lille,” he added on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Lacalle Pou flew to France after attending the Sept. 11 commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the coup d'état in Chile.

Que cras . pic.twitter.com/xEmHO6uZHF — Sebastian Da Silva (@camboue) September 14, 2023

While in Europe, Lacalle Pou also met with more than 130 French businessmen, some of whom showed interest in entering Latin America through Uruguay, it was reported. Some of their companies are already operating in the South American country.

Lacalle Pou met with Macron and one of the topics on the agenda was the delay in the possible agreement between the European Union and Mercosur (Southern Common Market).

The Uruguayan head of state is due in Montevideo to attend the closing of the traditional Expo Prado rural fair, after which he is scheduled to leave again for the United States where he will participate in a Summit of World Leaders during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Amigos pero...



¡Que gane el mejor!



Estoy encantado de estar aquí con usted, querido Presidente @LuisLacallePou, con motivo de este partido Francia-Uruguay de la Copa del Mundo de Rugby que tenemos el orgullo de acoger en Lille. pic.twitter.com/7Nw0z6Ce5m — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 14, 2023

Lacalle Pou and Macron had already held a bilateral meeting in Brussels in July during the European Union and CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Summit. The Uruguayan president was moderately optimistic about advancing trade agreements following that encounter.