“The Falklands problem is not the Islanders or the English, but us Argentines,” points out Cisneros

The Falklands/Malvinas will eventually be returned to Argentina but that is going to be a long, long road, forecasted Andres Cisneros a retired Argentine diplomat expert in the Falklands/Malvinas dispute and deputy foreign minister with Guido Di Tella in the nineties.

“The problem are not the Islanders or the English, the problem are Argentines, until Argentina again becomes a serious, respectful, reliable, trust worthy country, with a strong economy and the right friends in the world, instead of a disoriented, begging, friendless country, we will have to continue waiting for decades, ” underlined Cisneros.

Cisneros was consulted on the controversy surrounding Ms Diana Mondino, (probably Argentina's next foreign minister) statements on the rights of Falkland Islanders, and to the surprise of the Argentine media had words of praise for Mondino.

“She is a very capable, intelligent person. fluent in several languages and will make an excellent foreign minister,” pointed out Cisneros who follows closely Falklands/Malvinas events. “She may have committed some minor mistakes in her statements, as a freshman in the future job, but I will always believe Ms Mondino in the controversy with The Telegraph, since UK media is tricky and likes to set traps”

Among the mistakes allegedly committed by Ms Mondino, Cisneros pointed out to the fact the expression Islanders' rights was too ample, and should have been more specific, since most rights of Islanders are contemplated in the Argentine constitution of 1994. Similarly not making the difference between 'interests' and 'wishes', a corner stone of Argentine arguments. But overall Cisneros anticipated she would be a great foreign minister, and insisted that both Milei and Mondino, like the majority of Argentines, want the Malvinas returned.

Cisneros praised Mondino and Milei for bringing up the Hong Kong case, when the colony was returned to China through diplomacy and common sense, and mentioned the skills of British diplomacy in letting go its empire and colonies. “Why keep a colony lost in the South Atlantic, it's not an English whim,” Cisneros said who then mentioned two occasions in which London was prepared to hand over the Falklands.

The first was in president Peron's last presidency 1973. “The English offered to hand the Islands in a hundred years, but in the meantime sovereignty and administration was to be shared by the two countries. Peron accepted immediately and ordered foreign minister Vignes to prepare all the documents. Unfortunately Peron died not long after...”

Allegedly Peron's only objection was “tell the English to be more polite not a hundred years, make it fifty!”.

Another occasion was October 1981, when Foreign Office minister Nicholas Ridley made the same 100 years offer with shared administration. “At the time Argentina was ruled by a divided military Junta and they were not forthcoming to the proposal. In effect they had other things in mind because as we all know now, six months later they invaded the Falklands, 1982”.

Cisneros finally revealed that the famous “seduction” policy which included gifts of Winnie the Pooh, was not intended to the Islanders, “they will never accept us”, but rather UK public opinion and voters.

“Make the British aware they were holding on to a costly, distracting colony in the South Atlantic, it was time to change and forget about the Malvinas and return them to Argentina”. That was our intention with Di Tella, “seducing the English electorate”.