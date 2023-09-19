Argentine President asks UN Chief to insist of UK on Islands issue

Argentine President Alberto Fernández asked United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres to “renew the good offices efforts” with the United Kingdom regarding the Malvinas/Falklands question, it was reported in New York.
Fernández and Guterres met at the UN headquarters, where the Argentine leader was attending the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) summit.
While in the United States, Fernández also met with Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), who last week was highly critical of her country's officials and judges handling lawsuits, particularly those involving the so-called vulture funds seeking to collect on Argentina's foreign debt.
AOC denounced a relationship between U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and businessman Paul Singer, owner of the NML fund. The lawmaker pointedly criticized Alito for a luxury trip he made in a private plane, whose expenses of around 200 thousand dollars were not presented to the state. “The billionaire who generously funded this trip was Paul Singer, who has done business with the Court at least ten times, and the legal press and media hid his involvement,” AOC told the House.
“In fact, in 2014, Justice Alito, along with the Supreme Court, agreed to resolve an important issue after decades of litigation between Singer's hedge funds and Argentina,” she continued.
“Do you think Alito recused himself from that case? He did not recuse himself from the case, and in fact used his seat on the Supreme Court to rule in Singer's favor. After the decision, Mr. Singer's hedge fund was ultimately paid $2.4 billion for that decision,” she added.
Judge Thomas P. Griesa ruled in favor of the hedge funds in 2012, ordering Argentina to pay the full amount claimed to holdouts who had not accepted earlier agreements. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in June 2014 that it would not review the case brought by Argentina, leaving Griesa's ruling intact.
Dear UNPosted 11 minutes ago +1
Argentina: There's the islands we want sovereignty of
UN: Oh yes
Argentina: Yes but there is nearly 4000 islanders whose ancestors have lived there for 190 years
UN: Oh
Argentina: Yeah but we had them before
UN: You had 4000 islanders for 190 years?
Argentina: Not exactly, we told a German businessman and his British deputy they could set a business up there, it failed, they left after 3 years, 190 years ago, we also made up a story where they were thrown off the islands by the British
UN: It doesn't really help does it?
Argentina: Oh I forgot, we also inherited the islands from Spain
UN: Ah, so there was a Spanish population who became Argentina at independence, and they were thrown off by the British
Argentina: Not exactly, they left voluntarily, returned to Spain and the islands were mostly uninhabited for 20 years
UN: I see
Argentina: But the islands are on our continental shelf
UN: Your what now?
Argentina: Our continental shelf, you know, all island groups within 300 miles automatically belong to the mainland
UN: Erm, no but territorial integrity, so the islands were right next door when Britain took them in 1833?
Argentina: Erm, not exactly, we took Patagonia 50 years later, there was a bit of a genocide, we don't like to talk about it.
UN: and the Islanders you'd honour their right to self-determination right,
Argentina: Thats a tricky one too, we've sort of called them an implanted European population on American soil
UN: Isn't everyone in the Americas......tell you what, how about I offer my good offices if stop this nonsense!
If the Sec-Gen employs his 'good offices' he subsequently reports upon the matter. The last Sec-Gen good offices report regarding the Falklands was in 1989.Posted 8 hours ago 0
https://falklandstimeline.files.wordpress.com/2022/08/1982-to-1999.pdf
Looks like another deception.
The proper place to discuss a sovereignty dispute is with the UNICJ.Posted 8 hours ago 0
Argentina’s Failure to Present Its Falklands Case to the International Court: (2 pgs): https://www.academia.edu/44992287/Argentinas_Failure_to_Present_its_Falklands_Claim_to_the_International_Court