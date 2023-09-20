Falklands announces Varicella vaccination of Children

20th Wednesday, September 2023 - 07:12 UTC Full article

The Health Visitor will speak to all parents in due course whose children will be eligible for the vaccine.

The Falkland Islands hospital, KEMH are pleased to announce that they are commencing the rollout of the Varicella (Chickenpox) vaccine to children aged thirteen months. This follows discussions with, and advice from, our Public Health advisors. Many other countries offer the Chickenpox vaccination and it is given to prevent the rare but potentially life-threatening complications that can sometimes arise from the infection.

Following a discussion with their parents and if they consent, their child will be offered the vaccine at their thirteen-month vaccination, and will be a series of two vaccinations six weeks apart. Research suggests that this is the optimum time for the Chickenpox vaccination to be given.

This a positive step forward in our vaccination program as eventually the population will be protected from an acute and highly infectious disease.