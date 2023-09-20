Falklands celebrates Chilean independence with local community

A display of Chilean traditional cueca dancing at Government House

Falklands' Government House hosted a big reception on the evening of Monday 18 September, to congratulate and celebrate with the Chilean community their country's National Day.

The Falkland Islands have people from 68 different countries, and some 300 of them, 9% of the Islands population are Chileans. Governor Alison Blake CMG said a few words commemorating the date and the very close ties of the Falklands with the Chilean people and Chile.

The evening ended with a display of Chilean gastronomy, wines, music and a performance of the Cueca typical dance. The celebration of Chilean independence has become a national event for the Falklands.