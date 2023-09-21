Agricultural emergency extended in Uruguay

21st Thursday, September 2023 - 10:47 UTC Full article

If we interrupt the emergency, the backing to producers who still need it would fall, Mattos said

Uruguayan authorities announced Wednesday that the agricultural state of emergency declared due to the drought affecting the country will be extended until the end of 2023, it was reported in Montevideo.

Although the country is on its way “to normal rainfall, there is still a long way to go to recover and reach the ideal point,” said Livestock Minister Fernando Mattos.

The emergency includes livestock, dairy, horticulture, fruit, agriculture, beekeeping, poultry, and forestry.

“This morning we had a meeting with the Agricultural Emergency Advisory Group, where we analyzed the situation with objective data,” said Mattos.

Even though “we are on the way to normal rainfall, there is still a long way to go to recover and reach the ideal point because there are areas that are still lacking and others that have excess water,” he continued.

“Considering the agricultural emergency that has lasted for 11 months and the fact that the drought has affected the economy of many productions, it was decided to extend it for a little more than three months, until the end of the year,” he added.

Mattos also pointed out that forecasts indicate that the El Niño phase will begin in the last quarter of 2023, which is likely to bring above-average rainfall.

The minister also said that the food contingency plan has been finalized, that the exemption from consular taxes for feed imports will not be repeated, and that grazing near roads will not be allowed.

“The slogan is that the productive units remain in operation. The aid we have given is the most important in history, reaching 20,000 solutions for 13,000 producers,” Mattos insisted.

On October 25, 2022, the Minister of Livestock signed a resolution declaring an agricultural emergency for 90 days for livestock, dairy, horticulture, fruit, and agriculture in rural areas throughout the country.

“If we interrupt the state of emergency, the credit instruments that have provided support and assistance to producers who still need it will fall,” Mattos also admitted.