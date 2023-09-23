Hangover: England and Wales loose two pubs a day

Figures showed that 230 pubs vanished in the three months to 30 June - an increase over the previous quarter when the doors to 153 pubs shuttered.

It means 383 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses between January and June.

It means 383 pubs were demolished or converted for other uses between January and June.

Campaigners have called for planning laws to change to protect pubs.

It comes after The Crooked House pub in the West Midlands - once dubbed the UK's “wonkiest” public house - was gutted in a fire and then demolished without full permission in August, provoking outrage in the community and beyond.

The overall number of pubs in England and Wales, including those vacant and being offered to let, fell to 39,404 at the end of June, according to the data, which was compiled by commercial real estate specialists Altus Group.

Wales lost the greatest number of pubs in the first half of the year, with 52 disappearing, while London and the North West lost 46 each.

A total of 386 pubs disappeared throughout the whole of 2022.

Pubs, as with other eligible hospitality, leisure and retail businesses, currently get a 75% discount off their business rates bills for the 2023-2024 tax year up to a cap of £110,000 per business, but this is set to end in March 2024.

The Campaign for Pubs has warned that even profitable pubs are being lost due to landlords wanting to “cash in” by developing pubs, such as by converting or demolishing premises for housing.