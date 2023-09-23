Milei's ghost lingers over convention of rightwing leaders in BA

Bullrich said Milei would not last long in office if he wins this year's elections

The Libertad y Democracia Group of center-rightwing leaders gathered in Buenos Aires Friday to express its support to opposition candidate Patricia Bullrich of Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) of former President Mauricio Macri, who co-chaired the event “The ideas of freedom in the politics of the future” with Chile's Sebastián Piñera.

Asked why Milei was not present, being a libertarian in an event for freedom, Macri replied: “I understand that Milei's people were invited.”

“Javier Milei calls himself a libertarian and I firmly believe in freedom. The forces of freedom, which are currently asphyxiated, restricted, and restrained in the continent, must be freed to allow imagination and creativity to flourish, fundamental elements that drive innovation and entrepreneurship,” Piñera also said.

“But I have many disagreements with Milei. He has some ideas that in the light of Argentina's history must be seriously considered, which is to make Argentina a freer society,” the former Chilean head of state added.

In her speech, Bullrich did not mention Milei but hinted that should the Libertarian Congressman reach Casa Rosada he would not last long on the job. ”This is the historic step, it is the moment, it is the final battle against a Kirchnerism that is weakened, and this final battle when we are disembarking in Normandy we are not going to run so that a new group, which has the right, but will not have the back, the courage, the temperament, the strength and the decision to say enough, never again, they will prevent us from governing, try to reach the Government, because if this is so, this power (Kirchnerism) returns quickly,” Bullrich also said.

Also attending the gathering were present and past heads of state or government such as Iván Duque and Andrés Pastrana (Colombia), Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador), Felipe Calderón and Vicente Fox (Mexico), José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy (Spain), Juan Guaidó (Venezuela), Mario Abdo Benítez (Paraguay), and Rafael Ángel Calderón (Costa Rica) as well as other political leaders, namely María Corina Machado (Venezuela); Xóchitl Gálvez (Mexico), Álvaro Delgado (Uruguay), and Brazil's Ronaldo Caiado, governor of the State of Goiás, and Senator and former Judge Sergio Moro. Bolivia's former President Janine Áñez, who is incarcerated in her country, was represented by her daughter Carolina Ribera.