Last Saturday, military personnel from across BFSAI took part in a Gurkha Doko challenge in memory of those who liberated the Falkland Islands. The sixteen participants ran a combined total of 40km, the distance from Mount Pleasant Complex to the Gurkha Memorial near Stanley, carrying a weighted doko basket.
The Doko is a traditional Nepal basket made out of bamboo. It was used with a shoulder strap or a head strap called namlo used in rural areas to carry goods from one place to another. In the early times there were hardly a transport or motor roads to carry out goods, an the V shaped bamboo basket were used as a container or basket to carry goods and also for other services.
The Gurkha selection process is one of the most difficult in the world, on average 10,000 young men apply each year for the 200-300 places available. In Nepal the traditional Gurkha recruitment doko race is an uphill sprint in the Himalayan foothills, carrying the doko on their backs. The traditional centuries old doko basket in this particular event meant runners carried 10kg in their baskets.
In related news on Friday 29th September BFSAI are planning to conduct an emergency response exercise simulating a helicopter crash at the Lower Helicopter Landing Site for the Mount Kent Remote Radar Head.
The Falkland Islands government are aware, and will be involved in the exercise. This exercise will not involve weapons or pyrotechnics, but people may notice emergency service vehicles, and slightly increased traffic on the Stanley to MPC road, and the North Camp road as far as the Mount Kent turn off.
'Doko Challenge' by Gurkhas in South Atlantic ▸ https://t.co/hkDz5bwoii— SSAFA (@SSAFA) September 15, 2023
On 22 Sept, in memory of those who liberated the Falklands, volunteers from British Forces South Atlantic Islands (BFSAI) will complete a 40km route from Mount Pleasant to the Gurkha Memorial at Stanley. pic.twitter.com/RcWZ5F1qIX
There is a misconception that the 1/7th Gurkha Rifles played little part in the liberation of the Falkland Islands. Whilst they did engage on the last day of the fighting, their main impact was the psychological terror they imparted in the minds of the Argentine Army. That impact continues to this day, in the oft-repeated stories by Argentine soldiers and marines, of the Ghurkha's drug-crazed courage and savagery towards the enemy.Posted 18 hours ago 0
However, in light of a more balanced view of the truth, then I would like to recommend Merco readers a book by Mike Seear, titled Gurkhas, Falklands and Leadership. ISBN. 9781905510726. This book combines verified factual information from both sides with respect to the fighting on Tumbledown Ridge. The book, and the extensive research actually led to a re-appraisal of the activities of Argentine forces on Tumbledown and the belated award, by the Argentine Government, of medals for gallantry. It is currently being translated into Spanish by a senior Argentine veteran.
As a veteran of 1982, I will not take away or decry the individual and collective acts of gallantry undertaken by the two sets of combatants. However, I would challenge the fanciful and erroneous accounts from Argentine sources, of supposed Gurkha atrocities.
Please read the book and understand how disciplined and professional the Gurkha soldier was, and remains today. It was a privilege to serve alongside them. Jai Seventh.