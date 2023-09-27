New container line linking EU main ports with Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina

ONE (Ocean Network Express) and Cosco Shipping are starting the new LUX container service. This route connects Europe and the Mediterranean with the east coast of South America with weekly stopovers.

The route includes important ports such as Rotterdam (the Netherlands), Hamburg (Germany), and Antwerp (Belgium), among others. Sergni Pessoa Rosa Jr., director of Operations, Technology, and Environment at Porto Itapoá, believes that LUX is an appealing alternative for both importers and exporters.

“The line serves some of the most important ports in Europe, a very interesting market”, stated Sergni Pessoa Rosa Jr..

Furthermore, the Lady Jane will be the first ship to arrive at Itapoá on 28 September. The 294-meter-long vessel, which sails under the Marshall Islands flag, has a capacity of nearly 5,000 20-foot containers.

Sergni Pessoa Rosa Jr. added, “LUX is the only service available on the market that makes a direct connection from Lisbon to the east coast of South America. It’s important to bear in mind that this service also has stopovers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Montevideo, Uruguay.”

The LUX route will be as follows: Rotterdam (Netherlands) – London Gateway (UK) – Hamburg (Germany) – Antwerp (Belgium) – Lisbon (Portugal) – Algeciras (Spain) – Santos (Brazil) – Paranaguá (Brazil)– Montevideo (Uruguay) – Buenos Aires (Argentina) – Itapoá (Brazil) – Paranaguá – Santos – Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) – Algeciras – Rotterdam.