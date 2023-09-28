Paraguayan Navy sailor wounded in clash with Argentine Coast Guard

The Paraguayan Navy vessel was found to contain large amounts of fuel

A Paraguayan naval officer and two civilians were arrested Wednesday by the Argentine Coast Guard (PNA) following an incident at around 3 pm in the Paraná River near the PNA's Puerto Maní (Misiones) delegation that resulted in the seizure of a Paraguayan Navy vessel allegedly trying to smuggle fuel to the Paraguayan side.

The Paraguayan Navy officer, identified as Alberto Martín Rojas Cabrera, was injured with rubber bullets during the confrontation with Argentine authorities, it was also reported.

According to a Paraguayan Navy statement, units from its Puerto Triunfo base were deployed after spotting two fishermen aboard a precarious vessel asking for help, because the canoe they were in was supposedly sinking.

Faced with this situation, the sailor responded to the request for help, at which time the PNA proceeded to fire shots, resulting in the officer being wounded.

The communiqué adds that “the Argentine Naval Prefecture, from a long distance, proceeded to shoot with rubber bullets, wounding officer Rojas Cabrera in the hand. Subsequently, the Argentine Prefecture arrested the military personnel and the two people on the boat.

The Paraguayan consul in Posadas, Rolando Goiburú, provided a lawyer to assist the officer currently detained as Argentine authorities still try to determine whether customs laws were violated. Rojas is currently being assisted by doctors in Argentina.

The Paraguayan Navy also ordered the opening of an investigation ”in order to clarify the fact.”