Candidates outline their plans ahead of Ecuador's presidential runoff

González and Noboa will contend for Ecuador's presidency on Oct. 15

Luisa Gonzalez and Daniel Noboa on Sunday outlined their plans ahead of the October 15 runoff election to determine who will be Ecuador's next president.

González, of Revolución Ciudadana, and Daniel Noboa, of Alianza Acción Democrática Nacional, reviewed their positions during the televised debate on the economy and security, as well as social and political issues.

Noboa insisted that the country must be competitive, and to that end, he would invest in improving electricity generation and refining crude oil domestically, in addition to lowering taxes for companies that create jobs. He also promised to attract foreign investors.

González pointed out that there is a US$5 billion budget deficit and stressed that the solution to this problem will not happen overnight. She also claimed that it was not a technical issue, but one that required a comprehensive social approach and investments in education, health, security, employment, and the environment.

She said she would invest US$ 2.5 billion in productive loans to reactivate local economies, increase oil production, and reduce inefficient tax exemptions by 30%.

Regarding the El Niño weather phenomenon, Noboa said that education and health services must be promoted, in addition to protecting the population by improving drainage systems, dams, and river dredging, among other measures.

González said she would focus on saving lives, promoting economic growth, improving infrastructure, and working with the autonomous governments.

In terms of citizen security, González stressed the importance of the state controlling the use of its resources, fighting corruption, making the judicial system transparent, and better equipping the national police. She also promised to regain control of public spaces such as ports, airports, roads, and prisons.

She also said she would fight crime by tackling poverty while creating jobs and opportunities for young people. González then explained that the armed forces would be involved. The candidate also said she would create a commission to identify those responsible for the murder of former candidate Fernando Villavicencio.

Noboa pointed out that he would militarize the borders and take other measures to ensure security. He stressed the importance of increasing the vigilance of citizens. He admitted that there are ministers and public officials with close ties to criminal groups, who need to be brought to justice.