New Uruguayan airline on the horizon?

2nd Monday, October 2023

“We are optimistic that during the season we will have a good network of air connectivity,” Monzeglio said

Uruguay's Tourism Undersecretary Remo Monzeglio said during the weekend that there were several airlines interested in flying under the flag of the South American country.

“In fact, some are flying under the Uruguayan flag with temporary permission,” Monzeglio pointed out.

“Uruguay has international agreements that would allow them to reach certain destinations, that is an asset we have and that is what explains that very soon an airline will start flying from Curitiba, a Brazilian city of two million inhabitants with a medium-high and high purchasing power,” he added.

“Everything that is tested in Brazil is first tested in Curitiba,” Monzeglio also pointed out.

The official also said that the potential carriers “in general are from the region” and explained that the companies needed “to be based here [in Uruguay] and certify their aircraft, among other things, to be allowed to fly under the Uruguayan flag.”

Uruguay used to have a flag carrier: Pluna (Primeras Líneas Uruguayas de Navegación aérea). The company, fully owned by the Uruguayan state commenced operations on Nov. 19, 1936, and was closed down on July 5, 2012, two days into a workers' strike amid mounting financial difficulties.

Uruguay's aviation sector also announced the return of nonstop flights between Miami and Montevideo by American Airlines starting in November three times a week. Monzeglio explained that 234-seat Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners would be used for the segment, which will grow to daily services between Dec. 20 and Jan. 9.

