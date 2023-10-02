US: Last-minute proposal to avert shutown passed

2nd Monday, October 2023

A last-minute temporary funding measure to prevent the US government from shutting down has been approved by the House of Representatives, it was reported in Washington DC. The measure does not include additional funding for Ukraine or border security, it was also explained.

The bill passed with 335 votes in favor and 91 against; it needed two-thirds of the House to pass, and ultimately received the support of 209 Democrats, who joined 126 Republicans.

“I call on Republicans and Democrats to put aside their political differences. Think about Americans,” said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, who introduced the bill.

The Republican leader's proposal offers a 45-day “stopgap” to fund the agencies and includes aid for areas affected by natural disasters, a request from the White House, but does not contemplate changes in border policy, rejected by Democrats.

At the same time, it does not include US$ 6 billion in additional aid for Ukraine, a blow to allies of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who went to Congress last week to try to convince Washington to help him “cross the finish line” with Russia.

After the House passed the “continuing resolution” Saturday, the upper chamber similarly approved the 45-day stopgap funding resolution by 88 votes to 9 and President Joseph Biden signed it into law, narrowly avoiding a government shutdown that would have begun only 32 minutes later.

A shutdown would have compromised food safety and public health protections, small business loans, border enforcement, and infrastructure projects in addition to throwing the Transportation Security Administration into chaos, meaning possible delays and disruption for air travelers.