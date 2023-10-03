Brazil speaking for Mercosur supports Argentina's Falklands sovereignty claims at UN debate

3rd Tuesday, October 2023 - 09:23 UTC Full article

Brazil’s representative highlighted the principle of territorial integrity as he reiterated support for Argentina's legitimate rights its sovereignty dispute with the UK over Falklands/Malvinas.

The United Nations Fourth Committee (Special Political and Decolonization) began its general debate on decolonization and related items on Monday, with many speakers emphasizing the need to resolve the questions of the 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, more than six decades after the General Assembly adopted the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples. The Falklands/Malvinas case was speared by Brazil in representation of Mercosur, while as usual the Spanish representative criticized the Gibraltar situation.

Delivering opening remarks, the President of the General Assembly, Dennis Francis (Trinidad and Tobago), said the Committee’s work is crucial to cultivate trust in the United Nations at a time when the multilateral system and its institutions are descending even deeper into a credibility crisis. Noting ongoing geopolitical tensions, conflicts in Africa and the Middle East and the deteriorating situation in Haiti, he highlighted the need to maximize the effectiveness of United Nations resources and to work collaboratively to craft tailored solutions to challenges in conflict and post-conflict situations.

Several delegates highlighted the situations of specific Territories as the debate on decolonization got under way.

Brazil’s representative, speaking on behalf of the Southern Common Market MERCOSUR, highlighted the principle of territorial integrity as he reiterated support for the legitimate rights of Argentina in its sovereignty dispute with the United Kingdom over the Falkland Islands/Malvinas. In that situation, the principle of self-determination is not applicable because the British population was introduced under an illegal occupation, he said.

Spain’s representative, describing colonization as a relic of the past, put a spotlight on Gibraltar, saying that a colonial situation there undermines her country’s territorial integrity. The core issue is the military presence of the United Kingdom in that Territory, she said, adding that the right to self-determination does not apply to “the supposed people of Gibraltar”.

Uruguay ambassador Carlos Amorin, aligning himself with Mercosur, said the United Nations must be a platform for the peoples of the Non-Self-Governing Territories to express their aspirations and concerns. The principles of inclusion and democracy dictate that they are granted direct participation in the international community. Decolonization is not simply the granting of independence, but also the fostering of a genuine dialogue. Thanks to the United Nations’ efforts, millions of people have been able to exercise their inalienable rights to self-determination, he said.

Underscoring the need to respect the territorial integrity of States, he said that Argentina’s sovereignty over the Malvinas is grounded in history, geography and legal reasoning. Multiple United Nations resolutions have recognized that, he said, adding that Argentina and the United Kingdom must engage in dialogue towards resolving that sovereignty dispute.

Spain's representative Ana Jimenez de la Hoz said that it is vital to eliminate colonization, which is a relic of the past, as it undermines the territorial integrity of many States, including Spain. Providing an overview of the history of the colonial situation in Gibraltar, including the expulsion of its original inhabitants, she said that Spain has never recognized the United Kingdom’s unilateral expansion of its control over the Territory.

The General Assembly and the Fourth Committee have repeatedly called for negotiations to end the colonial situation in Gibraltar, and Spain stands ready to do so. “The core of the colonial situation of Gibraltar is the military presence of Britain,” she said, emphasizing that Spain remains open to dialogue.

The representative of the United Kingdom, speaking in exercise of the right to reply, reaffirmed her country’s sovereignty over the Falkland Islands and its support for the right to self-determination for its inhabitants, who in a referendum voted 99.8% in favor of maintaining the status quo. She also denied the militarization of the island.

The representative of Argentina rejected the validity of the vote in the Malvinas, saying it was a vote in which only British citizens participated. The United Kingdom has an obligation to resolve the dispute peacefully, he said, reiterating Argentina’s readiness to engage in constructive negotiations.