Buenos Aires says Cleverly's trip to Falkland Islands is an “unnecessary provocation”

After British Secretary James Cleverly announced Sunday that he would be traveling to the Falklands to show his support for the Islanders' self-determination, the Argentine government replied that it was an “unnecessary provocation.”
“Only a Conservative government will guarantee the interests of those who depend on British leadership, such as the brave people of Ukraine facing Russian aggression,” Cleverly had said at the Conservative Party Conference. His visit would be the first by a British cabinet minister to the islands since 2016.
Break: James Cleverly reveals he’s going to the Falklands as Labour will be a threat to their independence from the Argies pic.twitter.com/o9LNbEg3o1— Calgie (@christiancalgie) October 1, 2023
Argentina's Secretary of Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic, Guillermo Carmona replied on X (formerly Twitter) that Cleverly's presence in the South Atlantic would warrant “formal diplomatic protests and due repudiation” from Buenos Aires.
“As usual, when British Conservatives have elections coming up they are prone to showcasing anachronistic and decadent colonial imperialism,” he also wrote while insisting that the United Kingdom should resume sovereignty negotiations in accordance with numerous United Nations resolutions.
“Instead of accepting the proposal of Foreign Minister @SantiagoCafiero for dialogue on a renewed agenda with a focus on the issue of sovereignty and adjusted to international law, Cleverly chooses to continue compromising the damaged reputation of his country on the Malvinas Question,” Carmona added before warning London that “We will be waiting for you with formal diplomatic protests and due repudiation of an action that is foreshadowed as an unnecessary provocation that defies international law.”
El canciller británico @JamesCleverly anunció que visitará a las #Malvinas, es decir a la #Argentina. Como es habitual, cuando a los conservadores británicos se les aproximan elecciones se les da por exhibir el anacrónico y decadente imperialismo colonial. https://t.co/k1TVSQjPYz— Guillermo Carmona (@grcarmonac) October 2, 2023
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook
This “International Law” he keeps quoting....which one is that?Posted 3 hours ago +1
More Whinging and wining from Argentina (Grow Up!)Posted 53 minutes ago 0
Poor hard done by Argentina. They sure like a good whinge. The stupid thing is the longer they whinge, the longer they will be convincing the islanders to like them again.Posted 17 minutes ago 0
Stupid thinking by stupid people.
Pretty sure no matter who is in power in UK parliament, nothing can change without our day so. It is written in their law.
Dream on Argentina , keep spitting out the dummy.