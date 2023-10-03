Falklands lawmakers will hold an open session Public Meeting Monday 9th October

Members of the Falkland Islands elected Legislative Assembly will be holding a public meeting on Monday 09th October, 17.00 Court and Assembly Chamber, Town Hall; this will be an open session.
Any question that might require research is to be submitted to Gilbert House on assemblyadmin@sec.gov.fk by 4.30pm on Tuesday 03rd October. Questions for research are restricted to three per person to allow for officers to research responses.
In related news, Camp Members of the Legislative Assembly, MLAs John Birmingham and Jack Ford held a Public Meeting in the Goose Green Hall last Saturday, 30th September.
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook