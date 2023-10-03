Ten finalists in Paraguay for the competition, “Why I would like to meet my neighbors in the Falklands”

3rd Tuesday, October 2023 - 09:20 UTC Full article

This is the first time that this competition has been held in Paraguay.

The British Embassy in Paraguay has announced the 10 finalists from Paraguay to the Regional Student Competition 2022/2023 on the Falkland Islands. The applicants answered the question “Why would I like to meet my neighbors in the Falkland Islands?” in a video.

The winners of the competition will be announced on Monday 9 October, 2023.

This regional competition, organized by the Falkland Islands Government and the British Embassies in Argentina, Paraguay, Chile and Uruguay offers winners (one from each country) the chance to visit the Falklands for a week with all costs covered. Winners will be staying with a local family, to experience first-hand the life in the Falkland Islands.

The contest is meant to promote the cultural exchange between the Falklands and the region, and to spread the knowledge about the Falkland Island and its people. This is the first time that this competition has been held in Paraguay.

List of 10 finalists:



Agustina Arce Aguilera

Marta Daniela Cardozo Quinteros

Demian Eliazart Escurra Vega

Facundo Javier González González

Rose Nathalie Kennedy Godoy

Paula Thais Ojeda Dragotto

Alma María Paredes

Kevin Ruíz Díaz

Luciano Manuel Santiviago Zelada

Josefina Vera Frutos

In order to enter the competition, these participants presented student certificates issued by the following universities: Universidad Nacional de Asunción (Asunción and San Lorenzo), Universidad Columbia del Paraguay (Asunción), Universidad Católica Nuestra Señora de la Asunción (Asunción and Hernandarias), Universidad Politécnica Taiwán-Paraguay (Asunción), Universidad Americana (Asunción), and Universidad Nacional del Este (Ciudad del Este).