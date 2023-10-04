Patricia Bullrich suggests recording criminals' conversations with lawyers although it is illegal

“We're going to put it in the Penal Code,” said the presidential candidate, to which the interviewer replied, “They're going to kill you for that.”

Argentine presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich, from the center-right coalition “Juntos por el Cambio,” proposed on Tuesday recording conversations between individuals, particularly between criminals and their lawyers. However, it is “illegal,” journalist Alejandro Fantino reminded her during an interview.

“When you have a prisoner who may be sending a message to someone, you record the conversation with their defense,” expressed the former Minister of Security at one point during the conversation. The journalist countered that it cannot be done, to which Bullrich responded affirmatively.









Fantino insisted that what his interviewee suggested was impossible according to Argentine law, and she doubled down, saying, “Well, let's put it in the penal code.”

“With this proposal, they will come after you,” warned the journalist. “We'll see,” responded the candidate.

Bullrich further explained that the conversation could be recorded and “keep it as evidence,” but “not listen to it.” She added, “I can have it with a system that protects that communication.”