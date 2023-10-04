South America to host Football 2030 World Cup first round matches

4th Wednesday, October 2023 - 19:03 UTC Full article

Montevideo' Centenario Stadium is where it all began in 1930

Although there is no confirmation yet from football's governing body FIFA, there were clues Wednesday morning that the 2030 finals might be played under a format never seen before in the competition's history that will be celebrating 100 years then.

South American Football Confederation (Conmebol) President Alejandro Domínguez announced that the opening matches will be played in Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay while hinting the rest of the event would be held in the northern hemisphere, most likely Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

“We believed big. The 2030 Centenario World Cup begins where it all began. Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay will host the opening matches of the #CentennialWorldCup,” Domínguez posted on social networks.

Argentine Football Association (AFA) President Claudio Tapia wrote that the current title holders would host their first game in the event.

“Our country will be proud to host the inaugural match of @Argentina in 2030,” wrote Tapia.

“We join in this World Cup celebration! ” he added.

Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou was also quick to rejoice at the news that Montevideo's Centenario stadium was again to host a World Cup match a century after the tournament's first edition held at that venue, where the home squad defeated neighbors Argentina 4-2 to clinch the title.

“This recognition does justice to those pioneers who built the history of soccer. Thank you!,” Lacalle said. (Story in progress)