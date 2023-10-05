Brazil reports record trade surplus in September

Thanks to lower fuel imports and improved grain harvest results, Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade, and Services this week announced a trade surplus of $8.904 billion for September 2023, a 51.2% improvement over the same month last year, Agencia Brasil reported.
Following September’s result, Brazil’s trade balance closed out the first nine months of the year with an accumulated surplus of US$ 71.309 billion—the highest result for the period since the current time series began in 1989.
Compared to the monthly result, exports were on the rise, while imports plummeted in September. Last month, Brazil sold US$ 28.431 billion abroad, up 4.4% against the same month in 2022. Purchases from abroad totaled US$19.527 billion, down 17.6%.
On the export side, the record grain harvest and the surge in oil production offset the global shrinkage in the price of some commodities. On the import side, the fall in the price of oil and its products was the main reason behind the downturn.
Last month, the volume of goods exported rose 7.2%, whereas prices sank 7.4% on average compared to the same month last year. As for imports, the quantity bought fell by 8.7% and average prices went down by 14.5%.
Despite the devaluation of commodities, the government has slightly revised its trade surplus projection upwards. For 2023, the government predicts a positive balance of US$ 93 billion, against the previous projection of US$ 84.7 billion made in July.
According to the ministry, exports should remain stable in 2023, rising just 0.02% and ending the year at US$ 334.2 billion. Estimates are updated every three months. Imports are likely to fall by 11.5% and end the year at US$ 241.1 billion.
The forecasts are much more optimistic than those of the financial market. The Focus readout, a survey of market analysts published every week by the Central Bank (BCB), forecasts a surplus of US$72.1 billion this year.
(Source: Agencia Brasil)
Official report just “missed” to mention that aside from the Russian diesel shipments halt imposed by Mr.Putin, trending of weak imports of goods due to consumers' buying power even after 1% interest rates cut by central bank may continue, regardless of year end's “peak season” of retail sales... other strong “fear sign” is from retail car sales who maintained discounts after tax incentives ended in order to sustain at least a stable pace and avoid inventories growth until Fiscal year end in December... Public debt just growing (R$ 45 billion accrued up to June 2023 as per public officials - https://www.gov.br/fazenda/pt-br/assuntos/noticias/2023/julho/governo-central-registra-deficit-primario-de-r-45-22-bilhoes-em-junho-de-2023)...Posted 14 hours ago +1
Stop crying. Accept that it hurts less.Posted 12 hours ago -1