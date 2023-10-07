False bomb threats affect flights from Sao Paulo to Buenos Aires

Both flights were carrying Argentine fans who supported Boca Juniors against Palmeiras on Thursday evening

Argentina's Airport Security Police (PSA) Friday enacted its explosives deactivation protocol at Buenos Aires' Aeroparque Jorge Newbery Airport after two flights inbound from Sao Paulo's Guarulhos were said to be carrying a bomb aboard each. Two simultaneous bomb threats were received at the Aeropuertos Argentina 2000 call center, it was reported.

Flights 1245 of Aerolíneas Argentinas and 8138 of LATAM were bringing several Boca Juniors fans from Thursday's Libertadores Cup semifinal against Palmeiras, in addition to sportscasters involved in the TV coverage of the event.

Aerolíneas' flight was diverted to the Ezeiza International Airport.

Upon landing, both aircraft were sent to a remote area where all luggage was checked and passengers had to descend by a stairway directly to the runway.

In addition, flights departing from Aeroparque and Ezeiza were delayed.

Aerolíneas Argentinas informed that the 175 passengers were disembarked, following the security protocols in charge of the GEDEX Group of the PSA, without any inconvenience.

In principle, both cases were said to be false alarms.