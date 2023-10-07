Sentence against Peru Libre leader reduced

7th Saturday, October 2023 - 10:17 UTC Full article

Cerrón obtained a more lenient sentence on appeal

Peru's Judiciary Friday upheld a prison sentence of three years and a half imposed on leftwing political leader Vladimir Cerrón for corruption, it was reported in Lima.

Cerrón, a leader of the Perú Libre party of former President Pedro Castillo Terrones, was convicted of corruption crime related to irregularities in the construction of an airfield when he was governor of Junín in 2014.

Friday's sentence represents a reduction by four months from the one handed down in February this year when he was also ordered to pay 2 million soles (about € 500,000), which were now reduced to 800,000 soles (about € 200,000) on appeal.

The case is related to irregularities in the construction of the Wanka Regional Aerodrome, in the town of Orcotuna, which the Regional Government of Junín started despite reports from the Ministry of Transport and Communications advising against it on the grounds that the region already had an operational airport.

Meanwhile, Peru's President Dina Boluarte, who took over after Castillo's impeachment, announced the extension of the state of emergency in Lima's Cercado, the historic downtown district encompassing the Government Palace, Congress, and the Supreme Court, in a move to curb the rising crime in the area. Boluarte's decision came Thursday after previously declaring states of emergency in other districts of Lima and in Sullana. The President expressed her support for local businesses and the safety of tourists visiting the historic district. She also assured that her Government, the National Police, and the Armed Forces will be committed to the protection of travelers during this emergency. Boluarte also highlighted the progress in the reduction of crime in the districts where the state of emergency was implemented, although an increase in certain serious crimes has been observed in other parts of Lima.

The Government also announced the modernization of the National Police headquarters in addition to the installation of 10,000 surveillance cameras throughout Lima.