Four Argentines dead and two missing in Israel

9th Monday, October 2023 - 09:32 UTC Full article

Argentine authorities are arranging an evacuation flight from the war-torn country

Argentina's Foreign Ministry opened a registry for nationals of the country wishing to flee war-torn Israel while the deaths of four Argentine citizens were confirmed on Sunday afternoon. Two other Argentines were reported missing.

Hamas' onslaught resulted in the death of Ronit Rudman, Silvia Mirensky, Rodolfo “Rody” Skariszewski, and Abi Korin, son of Moishe Korin, former Director of Culture of the Israeli Welfare Association of Argentina (AMIA). Meanwhile, Iair and Eitan Horn, sons of journalist Itzik Horn, were reported missing.

“I am willing to hear the worst but to know something. God forbid. But you say 'they killed them,' well, they killed them, but you know. Now you don't know if they are kidnapped, dead lying somewhere... This is terrible,” said Itzik about his children who live in Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the first spots attacked by the terrorists.

“I feel totally helpless. I personally don't have anything to do. They call me and I tell them that, if they believe, pray, ask, light a candle,” Horn also admitted.

Argentina's Foreign Ministry opened a registry at the Consulate in Tel Aviv for those who wish to be repatriated. A flight will be arranged shortly, it was explained. “The Argentine Consulate in Tel Aviv is preparing a register of those Argentine citizens who are in Israeli territory and may require evacuation,” said diplomatic authorities.

”For this reason, the Argentine citizens who consider that they may be in such a situation, are requested to inform their last name, first name, ID number, telephone number, place where they are, contact of a relative, medical condition (if any) and any other information of interest, directly to the following e-mail: consultasargentinosisrael@mrecic.gov.ar,“ the Foreign Ministry said.

The government office also ”recommended that all nationals who have airline tickets, or who can purchase them, board as soon as possible the commercial flights available from Ben-Gurion Airport, which continues to operate,“ in addition to being ”attentive to the development of the situation“ and ”follow the security directives of the local authorities.”