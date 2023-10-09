Shadow Foreign Office minister McMorrin visits the Falklands stand at Labour Conference in Liverpool

Anna McMorrin MP, supporting FI self determination, next to MLAs Roger Spink, Pete Biggs (right) and Richard Hyslop, FIG representative at the London Office and current chair of the UKOTA Association

Among the many lawmakers and politicians who visited the Falkland Islands stand at the Labour Party Conference in Liverpool was shadow Foreign Office minister Anna McMorrin who is a member of Parliament for Cardiff North since 2017.

She expressed strong support for the Falkland Islanders rights to self determination.

Ms. McMorrin is a member of Welsh Labour and has served as Shadow Minister for Latin America and the Caribbean since a month ago; she was previously Shadow Minister for Victims and Youth Justice from 2021 to 2023 and Shadow Minister for International Development from 2020 to 2021.

Born in 1971 she grew up in Galsbury near Brecon, and joined the Labour Party as a student. She graduated from the University of Southampton in 1994 with a BA in French and Politics, and later obtained a post graduate in journalism from Cardiff University. She is fluent in French and Spanish.

Between 1996 and 1997 McMorrin worked as part time communications officer for the Labour Party in Wales, and later for the public affairs consultancy Hill and Knowlton. In 2006 she became campaign and communications director for Friends of the Earth Cymru. In 2008 she joined the Welsh government as an appointed specialist Advisor working for several ministers, and in 2016 unsuccessfully sought a Labour nomination. Ms McMorrin then left the Welsh government to work as director for Llais Ltd, joining Invicta Public Affairs in October 2016.

Finally Anne on June 2017 was elected MP for Cardiff North. She is a member for the Environmental Audit Select Committee and the Welsh Affairs Select Committee and served as Parliamentary Private Secretary to Barry Gardiner, Shadow Secretary of International Trade. On 13 June 2018, McMorrin and five other Labour MPs resigned their roles as frontbenchers for the Labour Party in protest at Labour's Brexit position. Then Leader Jeremy Corbyn had instructed his MPs to abstain in a vote which Britain would remain in the single market by joining the European Economic Area. The MPs resigned and voted in favor of the EEA. McMorrin voted against the Labour Party whip and in favor of an amendment tabled by members of The Independent Group for a second public vote on EU membership in March 2019.

On 12 December 2019, McMorrin was re-elected as the Member of Parliament for Cardiff North with a slightly increased majority of 6,982. Upon Keir Starmer's election as Labour leader in April 2020, she was appointed as a Shadow Minister for International Development.